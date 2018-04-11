Iran’s condensate, petrochemical exports decrease

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:

Iran’s non-oil exports, including condensates have witnessed a 6.6-percent increase during the last fiscal year (ended March 20).

Iran's Customs Administration said that the country’s non-oil exports, including gas condensate, reached $46.93 billion during the last fiscal year compared to $44.42 billion of exports in the preceding year.

The volume of the exported goods reached 132.3 million tons in the 12-month period.

The country includes gas condensate and some raw hydrocarbon products, like propane, butane, etc. in its non-oil export basket.