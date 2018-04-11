Russia's Lukoil is one of the favorites for Iran oil field development

2018-04-11 08:53 | www.trend.az | 1

The head of Lukoil, Russia's oil-producing giant, Vagit Alekperov said he expects to sign contracts with Iran to develop the country's oil fields in 3-4 months. These are the oil fields of Mansuri and Shanguleh, the development of which the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) announced a tender in the summer of 2017, Sputnik reported.

Lukoil has presented Iran with its plan for the development of the Mansuri project. But on par with that Iran is also taking into consideration the plan submitted by the Indonesian firm Pertamina, which has also applied for the tender to develop this field.

What are the chances of Lukoil winning the tender? What will these contracts be like: unilateral or with the creation of consortium, and what benefit could the Russian oil giant receive from these projects? Sputnik discussed the issue with Omid Shukri Kalehsar, an Iranian independent expert on energy security from Washington.

According to his estimates, Lukoil is the favorite to win the tender, but the potential threat of the breakdown of all oil contracts is coming from the possibility of US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

“Last August, Lukoil presented Iran with a project to develop the Mansuri oil field with the goal that in March 2018 the parties would sign the final version of the agreement,” Kalehsar explained.

According to the expert, during the meeting, Alekperov expressed interest in the development of the Iranian energy sector and noted the priority of investments in the development of oil fields in the country. Given the total volumes of Iranian oil, Alekperov said that the company would not be able to work on all Iranian oil fields, only concentrating on two of them — the Mansuri and the Abe Teimur fields. Both oil fields are located in Khuzestan province in west-central Iran.

According to preliminary calculations, the minimum amount of oil in the Abe Teimur field is 15 billion barrels. One-day production from the Bangestan oil well amounts to 60,000 barrels.

“Iran is expected to find many foreign investors for the development of its oil and gas fields. At present, contracts have been signed for the development of the 11th phase of South Pars (The South Pars gas field is the largest in the world, with reserves of 14 trillion cubic meters of gas and 18 billion barrels of gas condensate, which is 8% of the world's total reserves) with France's Total and China's CNPC, as well as a contract for the re-development of the Aban and Paydare Qarb oil fields with the Russian company Zarubezhneft. If a contract is signed to develop the Mansuri and Shanguleh fields, it will be the first serious contract with foreign companies this year,” Kalehsar said.