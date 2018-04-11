Margvelashvili says Georgia and United Arab Emirates have high potential for closer cooperation

The Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili, who is visiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE), says that Georgia and UAE have high potential to further enhance bilateral ties, Agenda reports.

"Georgia and the United Arab Emirates enjoy growing investment opportunities. Local businesses are interested in investing in Georgia. Trade turnover between the two countries has also increased,” the President of Georgia press office reported after Margvelashvili’s meeting with Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi today.

The press office stated that the prince praised Georgia’s geopolitical location, linking western countries with the east, the country’s role in protecting international peace and the high level of security in Georgia.