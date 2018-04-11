Oil dips on rising U.S. supplies, market still tense on conflict in Syria

2018-04-11 09:45 | www.trend.az | 2

Oil prices on Wednesday eased away from 2014 highs reached the previous session as escalating Middle East tensions were offset by increasing inventories and production in the United States, Reuters reports.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 rose to $70.78 per barrel at 0154 GMT, down 26 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last close. Brent surged more than 3 percent on Tuesday to hit its highest level since late 2014, at $71.34 a barrel.

U.S. WTI crude futures CLc1 were at $65.38 a barrel, down 13 cents, or 0.2 percent from their last settlement.

Markets have been tense on escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The United States and its allies are considering air strikes against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces following a suspected poison gas attack last weekend.

Pan-European air traffic control agency Eurocontrol said late on Tuesday that air-to-ground and/or cruise missiles could be used within the next 72 hours, warning of intermittent disruption of radio navigation equipment.

Though Syria is not a significant oil producer itself, the wider Middle East is the world’s most important crude exporter and tension in the region tends to put oil markets on edge.

There are also concerns that the United States could renew sanctions against Iran, a major Middle East oil producer.