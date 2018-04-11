Ilham Aliyev, spouse Mehriban Aliyeva cast vote in presidential election in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev together with his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva and family members has arrived at the polling station No. 6, located in the secondary school No. 6 of the Sabail Electoral District No. 29 of Baku.

The president entered the voting room, took the ballot to the cabinet and then put the ballot into the box, in presence of representatives of the local and foreign media, television channels.

Then, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and the other family members cast their votes as well.

