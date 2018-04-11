Voting begins on time at Azerbaijani embassy in Iran (PHOTO)

Tehran, Iran, April 11

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad - Trend:

The voting at presidential election in Azerbaijan began at 08:00 (local time, GMT+4) in the polling station at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran.

The voting process runs in accordance with the Constitution, the Election Code and other relevant legislative acts of Azerbaijan, Trend's correspondent reported from the embassy.

All conditions have been created for Azerbaijani citizens eligible to vote to freely express their will and participate in the presidential election. The voting process is underway.

Azerbaijani diplomats operating in Tehran, their family members, Azerbaijani citizens temporarily residing in Iran and those, who are on business trip in Iran, are participating in the voting as well.

Today, is the Presidential Election Day in Azerbaijan. Eight candidates were registered to participate in the election.

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov has declared the start of presidential election in Azerbaijan.

On the election day, 5,426 permanent and 215 temporary polling stations operate in 125 constituencies.

The Information Center of CEC Secretariat will give information on the voting process and the participation of voters in the election at 10:00, 12:00, 15:00, 17:00 and 19:00.

According to the latest information, there are 5,309,434 people in Azerbaijan who have the right to vote, 50.78 percent of them are women and 49.22 percent are men.

