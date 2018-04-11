Foreign observer: High turnout at presidential election in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The high turnout was observed in the presidential election in Azerbaijan at such an early hour, Tadeusz Iwiński, professor, observer from the Civil Initiative for Free and Democratic Elections NGO, told Trend April 11.

Iwiński, who is also former member of the Polish parliament and PACE Monitoring Committee former co-rapporteur on Azerbaijan, has managed to visit three polling stations since the beginning of the voting process.

"Then we will go to Sumgait city and monitor the polling stations on the Absheron Peninsula,” he said. “I have visited Azerbaijan many times. Therefore, I would like to observe the election outside the capital, it is always more interesting."

Iwiński added that in general, up to 10 polling stations are planned to be visited.

"I can say that I am very impressed by the high turnout, although it is still early,” he said. “A lot of people came to vote, especially many women."

In Azerbaijan, 5,309,434 people are entitled to vote, 50.78 percent of them are women, 49.22 percent - men.

