Demand for Azerbaijani Finance Ministry’s bonds exceeds supply

2018-04-11

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

An auction for placement of mid-term state bonds worth 30 million manats and maturity period of 728 days of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance was held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), the BSE said.

Ten investors applied for bonds worth 107.74 million manats. The bonds worth 30 million manats were sold.

The applications were made within the price range of 93.0697 manats (with a yield of 12 percent) and 100.0363 manats (7.98 percent).