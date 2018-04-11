ASL to launch low-cost Tel Aviv-Paris flights

ASL Airlines France is trying to grab a share of the market for direct flights between Tel Aviv and Paris by offering an especially low price: $275 for a round-trip flight. ASL will begin operating two weekly flights to Israel on July 3, competing with a range of rivals on direct flights to Paris, including El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL), Air France, Transavia Airlines, XL, Arkia Airlines, and easyJet, Globes reports.

Passenger traffic on the Tel Aviv-Paris route totaled over 855,000 passengers in 2017, 4% more than in the preceding year. Paris is the second most popular destination for Israelis after Istanbul, from where over 85% of passengers continue to other destinations.

”This is a high-volume route with lively traffic. Despite the large number of airlines, there is still a shortage of seats,” Jean-Francois Dominiak, who has been CEO of ASL since 2000, told “Globes.” “Competition is a spur, not something that deters us. It's clear to us that we'll be able to take market share away from El Al, whose prices are double ours.”