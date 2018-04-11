Azerbaijani voters active in presidential election - ombudsman

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Voters actively vote in the presidential election in Azerbaijan, Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Elmira Suleymanova told Trend on April 11.

She noted that the organization of the election is a lengthy process, and if one talks about the success of the election, then not only the last few months should be taken into account, as this is a process progressing for years.

"Our legislation, the Electoral Code are being improved every year on the recommendation of the Venice Commission. Our employees, as independent observers, take part in the election process in almost all regions of the country," she said.

Suleymanova said it is great that many representatives of different countries observe the election in Azerbaijan.

"I think that it is a good opportunity for them to observe the election in Azerbaijan, which is held transparently, democratically, while the equal rights of all those who participate, are ensured," she said.

Today, is the Presidential Election Day in Azerbaijan. Eight candidates were registered to participate in the election.

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov has declared the start of presidential election in Azerbaijan.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies will operate in the country.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process can be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election will be observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

The Information Center of CEC Secretariat will give information on the voting process and the participation of voters in the election at 10:00, 12:00, 15:00, 17:00 and 19:00.

According to the latest information, there are 5,309,434 people in Azerbaijan who have the right to vote, 50.78 percent of them are women and 49.22 percent are men.

