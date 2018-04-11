Navy Commander: Pakistan ready to render any support to Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

The Pakistan Navy is ready to render any assistance and support to the Azerbaijani Navy, said Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) of the Pakistan Navy, Admiral Zafar Mahmoud Abbasi at a meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Ali Alizade, the Azerbaijani embassy in Pakistan said on April 11.

At the meeting, it was stressed that the support provided by the two countries to each other in all spheres is always highly appreciated.

The sides also noted the importance of an early settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the Kashmir problem on the basis of requirements of the international law and the resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council.

The sides further exchanged views on issues of friendship and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, continued cooperation in the military-technical sphere, participation in the exercises, exchange of experience and mutual visits.

