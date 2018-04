Prisoners cast vote in presidential election in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. The voting is underway at the polling station No.39 of the Khazar Electoral District No. 14 in Baku, operating in the penitentiary institution No.9.