Two flight recorders found at helicopter crash site in Russia’s Khabarovsk

2018-04-11 11:22 | www.trend.az | 2

Two flight recorders have been found at the crash site of a Mil Mi-8 helicopter in the Russian Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk, a crisis team source told TASS.

"Two flight recorders have been found and handed over to investigators," the source said.

Search activities at the crash site have been completed, an investigation is underway.