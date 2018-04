Russian ambassador to Lebanon: Any U.S. missiles fired at Syria will be shot down

2018-04-11 11:30 | www.trend.az | 2

Russia’s ambassador to Lebanon has said any U.S. missiles fired at Syria would be shot down and the launch sites targeted, Reuters reports.

Alexander Zasypkin, in the comments broadcast on Tuesday evening, said he was referring to a statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian chief of staff.