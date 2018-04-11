OSCE ODIHR mission reveals plans on monitoring of presidential election in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) mission has launched monitoring over the presidential election in Azerbaijan, Corien Jonker, the head of the OSCE ODIHR election observation mission told reporters in Baku on April 11.

"We monitored the preparations for the election. Today, we plan to monitor directly the process of the presidential election in Azerbaijan. Our main group, consisting of 13 observers, will remain in Azerbaijan until April 24 to monitor the post-election period in the country," Jonker said.

She noted that a group of long-term observers is currently working in the regions and in the capital of Azerbaijan, and informs about the processes taking place at the election.

"The mission will announce the election evaluation on April 12. The report on holding of the presidential election in Azerbaijan will be submitted two months after the election day," she said.

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the elections.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies are operating in the country.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process can be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election is observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

