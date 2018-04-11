Air France tells striking unions to talk after doubling pay rise offer

2018-04-11 11:44 | www.trend.az | 2

The head of Air France KLM on Wednesday denounced trade unions’ demands for a 6 percent pay increase as unrealistic, as the airline braced for the start of a seventh day of strikes that have hurt its financial performance, Reuters reports.

Late on Tuesday, Air France doubled the 1 percent immediate pay increase previously offered to unions and proposed talks on a deal for the 2019-21 period, in response to union demands for a 6 percent wage hike.

“The offer made by the management of Air France is both strong and reasonable,” Air France KLM’s chairman and chief executive Jean-Marc Janaillac told Europe 1 radio on Wednesday.