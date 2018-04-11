Iranian police arrests currency speculators

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian police in the capital city of Tehran have arrested 12 traders whom it blamed for deliberate depreciation for profits.

Tehran City Police Chief Brigadier-General Hossein Rahimi has said that the police seized cash money from the detainees on Tuesday, IRNA news agency reported.

Meanwhile, police in collaboration with Central Bank of Iran sealed 16 unauthorized exchange shops.

The move came as the Iranian national currency, the rial, gave up some 20 percent against the US dollar in two weeks.

Many in Iran over the past weeks rushed to hedge against depreciation of their assets amid fears over an imminent collapse of the nuclear deal and the return of economic sanctions.

