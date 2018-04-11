Bulgarian observer: Azerbaijan holding transparent presidential election

2018-04-11 12:06 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Presidential election is being transparently held in Azerbaijan and all conditions have been created for citizens, including youth, to vote in the election, Bulgarian MP, international observer Hamid Hamid, told Trend April 11.

"Earlier, I observed elections in Azerbaijan three times,” he said. “All of them were held at the highest level."

Hamid said that he visited seven polling stations and did not notice any violations.