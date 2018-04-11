Kazakhstan to continue boosting ties with Russia - Nursultan Nazarbayev

Kazakhstan will continue boosting ties with Russia both at bilateral level and on the international stage, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said at a ceremony to receive credentials from foreign ambassadors on Wednesday, TASS reports.

New Russian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Alexei Borodavkin was one of those presenting his credentials to Nazarbayev.

"Kazakhstan’s relations with Russia are a perfect example of interstate ties, strategic partnership and alliance," Nazarbayev said, adding that "thanks to our close cooperation, the Eurasian Economic Union [EAEU] has been successfully operating."

The Kazakh president pointed out that both countries’ people supported the further strengthening of ties.

"I very much value good personal relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and believe that his convincing victory in the recent election is just another proof of the Russian people’s support of his policy aimed at ensuring Russia’s prosperity and strengthening the country’s political role, as well as of his selfless dedication to the country," Nazarbayev went on to say. "Kazakhstan is determined to continue boosting ties with Russia both at bilateral level and on the international stage for the greater good of the two countries’ people," he stressed.