Chinese president Xi says optimistic about China's economy

2018-04-11

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said he is optimistic about China’s economy and that the country will provide a better environment for domestic and foreign entrepreneurship and investment, Reuters with reference to the official state news agency Xinhua reported.

Xi made the comments while attending the Boao Forum for Asia in southern Hainan province.

