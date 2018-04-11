Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry says "too early" to revise 2018 budget forecasts

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The Azerbaijani Finance Ministry does not exclude possibility of revising the country's budget forecasts for 2018, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov told reporters on April 11.

However, according to Sharifov, it is too early to speak about the budget revision.

"The budget legislation provides opportunities to review the forecasts of the state budget. But it is too early to say anything certain," the minister said.