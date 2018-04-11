GUAM Sec-Gen: Azerbaijan creates all conditions for free expression of voters’ will

2018-04-11 12:36 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Matanat Nasibova, Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

All conditions were created for the free expression of the voters’ will at the presidential election in Azerbaijan, Secretary General of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development GUAM Altai Efendiev, told Trend April 11.

Efendiev heads the delegation of GUAM observers at the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

"To date, we have visited two polling stations and talked to voters,” he said. “I am impressed by the electoral process in Azerbaijan. Everything has been organized thoroughly. There are no violations on the polling stations.”

“GUAM delegation intends to visit about 15 polling stations in Baku and Sumgait,” he said. "Perhaps, we will also visit polling stations in Baku’s settlements."

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the elections.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies are operating in the country.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process can be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election is observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news