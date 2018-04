Plane crashes in northern Algeria killing 200 servicemen

2018-04-11 12:38 | www.trend.az | 2

No less than 200 military servicemen might have died in a crash of an Ilyushin-76 military transport plane in Algeria. The plane crashed shortly after leaving the airdrome of a military base in Boufarik, 50 kilometers south of the capital Algiers, Al-Hadath TV said, TASS reports.

The plane instantly caught fire.