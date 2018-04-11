Uzbek delegation at Azerbaijan's presidential election: smooth process, no violations so far

2018-04-11 12:59 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Frangiz Agalarova - Trend:

The transparent presidential election is being held in Azerbaijan, Sarvar Otamuratov, deputy speaker of the legislative chamber of the Uzbek parliament, told Trend April 11.

“We have been observing the election for more than two hours,” he said. “We see that the election is being held with participation of representatives of political parties, independent organizations in accordance with international norms and the Electoral Code of Azerbaijan.”

Otamuratov added that together with colleagues, he visited more than 10 polling stations and did not notice any violations.

“The voter turnout is high,” he said. “Around 40 percent of people have already voted. Azerbaijan is a fraternal country for Uzbekistan. We support all Azerbaijan’s reforms being carried out in economic, political and social spheres.”

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the elections.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies are operating in the country.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process can be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election is observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news