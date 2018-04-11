Penitentiary inmates in Azerbaijan casting votes at presidential election (PHOTO)

2018-04-11 13:07 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. The voting is underway at the polling station No.37 of the Khazar Electoral District No. 14 in Baku, operating in the penitentiary institution No.2.

As of 11:00 (local time, GMT+4), 650 detainees took part in the election, casting votes.

In total, 1,283 voters are registered in the polling station No. 37.

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the elections.