Iran's observer notes interesting detail on presidential election process in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The presidential election is being held transparently in Azerbaijan, Mohammad Aliasgar Mohammadi, deputy chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Iranian observer, told Trend April 11.

Mohammadi said he has already visited four polling stations.

“One of the interesting moments that attracted my attention is that the names in the voter lists and the documents required of them are carefully checked. I saw this in each of the polling stations that I visited. This is an indicator of a very serious attitude towards the electoral process,” noted the observer.

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the elections.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies are operating in the country.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process can be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election is observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

