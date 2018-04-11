Head of Azerbaijan Railways: Presidential election run in full transparency (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

The presidential election in Azerbaijan is held in full transparency, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov told reporters in Baku on April 11.

Gurbanov cast his vote at the polling station No.15 of the Narimanov-Nizami Electoral District No. 18 of Baku.

Gurbanov said that the election run in full transparency and Azerbaijani people freely express their will.

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the elections.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies are operating in the country.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process can be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election is observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

As of 12:00, 39.39 percent of voters, 2,093,343 persons cast their ballots in Azerbaijan's presidential election, the Election Information Center of Azerbaijan’s CEC said in a message.

