Azerbaijani president congratulates Bangladeshi counterpart

2017-03-25 18:23 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Bangladesh's President Abdul Hamid.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the public holiday of the People's Republic of Bangladesh – Independence Day.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your work, and the friendly people of Bangladesh peace and prosperity" said the congratulatory letter.