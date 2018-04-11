Voting underway at Azerbaijan's consulate general in Iran's Tabriz (PHOTO)

Tabriz, Iran, April 11

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad - Trend:

The voting at presidential election in Azerbaijan began at 08:00 (local time, GMT+4) in the polling station at the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Iran's Tabriz, Trend's correspondent reported.

The voting process runs in accordance with the Constitution, the Election Code and other relevant legislative acts of Azerbaijan. All conditions have been created in Iran for Azerbaijani citizens eligible to participate in the presidential election.

Azerbaijani diplomats operating in Tabriz, their family members, Azerbaijani citizens temporarily residing here and those, who are on business trip in this city, are participating in the voting as well.

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the elections.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies are operating in the country.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process can be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election is observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

