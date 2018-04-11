UK factory output falls for first time in almost a year

British manufacturing output fell unexpectedly in February, its first month-on-month drop in almost a year, adding to signs the economy may have slowed in the first quarter, Reuters reports.

The official data, released on Wednesday along with figures for overseas trade, also showed another sharp drop in construction output, defying expectations for a small rebound after a severe downturn in January.

The pace of economic growth slowed slightly in 2017 as consumers suffered from higher inflation caused by a fall in sterling after June 2016’s Brexit vote.

Overall, Wednesday’s data mostly chimed with business surveys that suggest Britain’s economy cooled further in early 2018, weighed down in part by snow storms in late February and early March.

Manufacturing output, which was a bright spot last year thanks to the strong global economy, fell 0.2 percent month-on-month in February after stagnating in January, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

That marked the first drop since March 2017 and was worse than the consensus in a Reuters poll of economists that pointed to a 0.2 percent rise.

British government bond futures briefly touched a session high after the data was released, while sterling slipped below $1.42.

“The modest stimulus to growth from sterling’s 2016 depreciation has begun to fade, while the global trade upswing has lost some momentum too,” Samuel Tombs, an economist at consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics, said.