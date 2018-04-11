Azerbaijan's finance minister talks country's future economic policy

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan should continue to pursue an economic policy independent of oil prices, the country’s Finance Minister Samir Sharifov told reporters April 11.

“Today, Azerbaijan tries to pursue its economic policy in such a way that it does not strongly depend on oil prices. When calculating the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2018, we took the price of oil at a level much lower than its current value. I think that Azerbaijan should continue to pursue such a cautious policy,” noted the minister.