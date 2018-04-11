No fundamental risks for macroeconomic stability in Azerbaijan, minister says

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

There are no fundamental risks for macroeconomic stability in Azerbaijan, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov told reporters in Baku on April 11.

The minister made the remarks when commenting on the fluctuations of the national currencies in neighboring countries. Sharifov noted that they will not strongly affect Azerbaijan.

"In case we look from the prism of ensuring the stability of the state budget and macroeconomic stability, then we can say that presently, we don't face fundamental risks," Sharifov said.