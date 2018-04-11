CEC head: No violations registered so far in Azerbaijani presidential election

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Ilhama Isabalayeva– Trend:

No violations were officially registered on the election process so far, Head of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov told reporters in Baku April 11.

He said that mainly, the appeals were requests.

Panahov noted that the voting process in the presidential election is fully transparent in Azerbaijan.

CEC chairman touched upon the issue of asking journalists to present a document in order to monitor the process at the polling stations # 3 and #4 of Constituency Election Commission #36.

Panahov said that the CEC hasn’t received any appeal in this regard.

“This is an illegal step. The police and the election commission have no such a right,” he added.

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the elections.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies are operating in the country.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process can be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election is observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

