Azerbaijan reveals voter turnout in presidential election as of 12:00 (UPDATE)

2018-04-11

Details added (first version posted on 12:54)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

As of 12:00, the highest voter turnout in the presidential election in Azerbaijan was observed in the 51st Qusar constituency.

In Qusar constituency, 20,775 (44.58 percent) out of 46,600 people voted in the election.

As of 12:00, the lowest voter turnout was observed in the third Yasamal constituency #17, where 10,271 (25.63 percent) out of 4,248 people voted in the election.

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the elections.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies are operating in the country.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process can be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election is observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

