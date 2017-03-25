Turkish forces kill 6 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Six PKK terrorists were killed during a Turkish military operation in northern Iraq, Turkish Armed Forces said in a statement on Saturday, Anadolu reported.

The military said the operation took place on Friday in northern Iraq's Derecik region.

According to the statement, two other terrorists were captured Friday in Turkey's southeastern Hakkari and Batman provinces during the ongoing operations and road checks in the region.

Another terrorist was captured Thursday in southeastern Gaziantep province -- situated on the border with Syria -- while attempting to enter the country illegally, the statement added.

More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU -- resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July 2015.