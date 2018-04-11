Voter turnout to grow rapidly in Azerbaijani presidential election – GUAM observer

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Matanat Nasibova, Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

It is already obvious that the voter turnout in the presidential election in Azerbaijan will grow rapidly, Head of the Georgian delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the GUAM Organization for Democracy and Economic Development, Giorgi Mokhidze, told Trend April 11.

“The voting process in Azerbaijan, in my opinion, takes place in an atmosphere of complete order and tranquility. Intensive attendance is observed at all polling stations that our mission managed to visit. Today we have a unique opportunity, by directly visiting the polling stations, to make sure that the electoral process is fully in line with the norms of international law, as well as the standards of democratic elections, including the standards of the OSCE and the Council of Europe,” he said.

No violations were observed during the voting, and it is already obvious that voter turnout will increase rapidly, noted the head of the Georgian delegation.

“I believe that this is one of the best electoral processes that I attended as an international observer,” Mokhidze added.

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the elections.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies are operating in the country.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process can be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election is observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

