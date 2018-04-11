Azerbaijan reveals voter turnout in presidential election as of 15:00

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

As of 15:00, 60.74 percent of voters, 3,227,817 persons cast their ballots in Azerbaijan's presidential election, the Election Information Center of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) said in a message.

The highest voter turnout in the presidential election in Azerbaijan was observed in the 14th Khazar constituency.

In Khazar constituency, 35,135 (68.73 percent) out of 51,117 people voted in the election.

The lowest voter turnout was observed in the third Yasamal constituency #17, where 17,657 (44.07 percent) out of 40,068 people voted in the election.

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the elections.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies are operating in the country.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process can be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election is observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

