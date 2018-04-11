Preparing International Bank of Azerbaijan for privatization requires time – minister



Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The process of privatization of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) requires some preparation, Azerbaijan’s Finance Minister Samir Sharifov told reporters in Baku April 11.

“We have already completed the process of the bank’s recovery and restructuring of toxic assets that are on the IBA balance. The completion of this process increased the relevance of the bank’s privatization. But at the same time, the IBA’s privatization requires some preparation,” noted the minister.

Sharifov assessed the bank’s financial state as stable.

“The bank will issue its audited financial statement for 2017, and everyone will be sure that the bank has become a profitable financial institution. This means that we can start preparing the bank for privatization. This is a long process. We need to consider several options and choose one of them. After that, the relevant state bodies, and first of all, the State Committee on Property Issues, which deals with privatization processes, as well as the bank’s management and other state structures, will deal with this issue,” added the official.