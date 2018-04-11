Azerbaijan can revise state guarantee for loans on South Gas Corridor

2018-04-11 16:04 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The state guarantee for loans granted for realization of the South Gas Corridor (SGC) project can be replaced, Azerbaijan's Finance Minister Samir Sharifov told reporters in Baku on April 11.

"The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) CJSC is engaged in financing the SGC project. The company was created especially for this purpose. To finance the company's share in the consortium, we borrowed loans under a state guarantee," the minister said.

He explained that according to international practice, lending requires a bank guarantee, but since the company was new, the guarantee was provided by the state.

"However, after the full operation of the gas pipeline, we can consider replacing state guarantees with private ones," Sharifov said.

The minister said that loans issued by various international financial organizations also demonstrate the success of the SGC project.