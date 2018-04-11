Uzbek MP says voters show great activity at presidential election in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Firangiz Agalarova – Trend:

A great activity of voters can be seen at the presidential election in Azerbaijan, the member of the legislative chamber of the Uzbek Parliament, Nilufar Saidakhmatova told Trend on April 11.

The presidential election in the country is held in an open and democratic manner, Saidakhmatova said.

Saidakhmatova further shared her impressions about the country.

"We are in Baku for the third day already. You have a beautiful country and a very beautiful city," she said, adding that the peoples of the two countries have much in common in traditions and culture.

She expressed hope for further development of the friendly relations and cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

Eight candidates were registered at the presidential election. Six candidates of them were nominated from political parties, one was a self-nominee and one candidate was nominated from the Initiative Group.

On the election day, 5,426 permanent and 215 temporary polling stations operate in 125 constituencies.

As of 15:00, 60,74 percent of voters, 3,227, 817 persons cast their ballots in Azerbaijan's presidential election.

