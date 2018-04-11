Trump says Russia should get ready to shoot down missiles fired at Syria

Russia should get ready to shoot down missiles fired at Syria, US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, TASS reports.

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!”

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed hope that "all countries will refrain from steps that, on the one hand, would be totally unwarranted and on the other hand, may exacerbate the already fragile situation in the region."