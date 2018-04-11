Azerbaijan reveals voter turnout in presidential election as of 15:00 (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

As of 15:00, 60.74 percent of voters, 3,227,817 persons cast their ballots in Azerbaijan's presidential election, the Election Information Center of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) said in a message.

The highest voter turnout in the presidential election in Azerbaijan was observed in the 14th Khazar constituency.

In Khazar constituency, 35,135 (68.73 percent) out of 51,117 people voted in the election.