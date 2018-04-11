IOM holding workshop for media representatives in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 11

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is holding the workshop in Ashgabat for Turkmen media representatives, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported.

The event was organized jointly with the Turkmen government in accordance with the previously approved plan of actions.

The role of the media outlets in preventing human trafficking, cooperation of international organizations, civil servants and non-governmental organizations in the field of irregular migration will be discussed. The journalistic approaches will be also discussed to cover the abovementioned topics.