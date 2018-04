NATO Sec-Gen due in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit Turkey on April 16, the Turkish media reported April 11.

Stoltenberg is expected to meet with the Turkish officials during the visit.

During the meetings, a number of regional issues, including the settlement of the Syrian crisis, the Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s Afrin district will be discussed.