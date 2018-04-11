AZ EN RU TR
azerbaijan news app
Thumbnail

Azerbaijan sees rise in number of OTC transactions

2018-04-11 17:06 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The National Depository Center (NDC) of Azerbaijan registered 562 exchange transactions on purchase and sale of securities for 144.7 million manats in the first quarter of 2018, which is one third less than in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to statistics published on the NDC website.

In January-March 2018, 96 over-the-counter transactions were registered for almost 206.15 million manats (a four-fold increase), according to the NDC.

During the quarter, 323 transactions on additional emission were registered for almost 3.04 billion manats. The volume of such transactions decreased by 24 percent compared to October-December 2017.

The volume of transactions for January-March 2018:

Concluded contracts

Exchange transactions, number

Exchange transactions, volume in manats

Over-the-counter transactions, number

Over-the-counter transactions, volume in manats

Transactions on additional emissions, number

Transactions on additional emissions, volume in manats

January

9

204

53, 306, 966

14

6, 035, 342

95

Bu kateqoriyadaki digər xəbərlər

Saytdakı materialların istifadəsi zamanı istinad edilməsi vacibdir. Məlumat internet səhifələrində istifadə edildikdə hiperlink vasitəsi ilə istinad mütləqdir.
Copyright © 2016 All rights reserved.

ILK-10 Azeri Website Directory