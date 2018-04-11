Azerbaijan sees rise in number of OTC transactions

2018-04-11 17:06 | www.trend.az | 2
Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11
By Azad Hasanli – Trend:
The National Depository Center (NDC) of Azerbaijan registered 562 exchange transactions on purchase and sale of securities for 144.7 million manats in the first quarter of 2018, which is one third less than in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to statistics published on the NDC website.
In January-March 2018, 96 over-the-counter transactions were registered for almost 206.15 million manats (a four-fold increase), according to the NDC.
During the quarter, 323 transactions on additional emission were registered for almost 3.04 billion manats. The volume of such transactions decreased by 24 percent compared to October-December 2017.
The volume of transactions for January-March 2018:
|
Concluded contracts
|
Exchange transactions, number
|
Exchange transactions, volume in manats
|
Over-the-counter transactions, number
|
Over-the-counter transactions, volume in manats
|
Transactions on additional emissions, number
|
Transactions on additional emissions, volume in manats
|
January
|
9
|
204
|
53, 306, 966
|
14
|
6, 035, 342
|
95
