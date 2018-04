MP: There are two types of discussions on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

2018-04-11 17:08 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be further discussed in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Samad Seyidov, chairman of Azerbaijani parliament’s Committee on international and inter-parliamentary relations, told Trend April 11.

He said that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a big tangle of problems and discussions on this issue have never ceased.