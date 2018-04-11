Azerbaijan reveals voter turnout in presidential election as of 17:00

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

As of 17:00, 69.93 percent of voters, 3,716,135 persons cast their ballots in Azerbaijan's presidential election, the Election Information Center of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) said in a message.

A total of 5,314,365 people in Azerbaijan have the right to vote, 50.78 percent of which are women and 49.22 percent are men.

Eight candidates were registered at the presidential election. Six candidates of them were nominated from political parties, one was a self-nominee and one candidate was nominated from the Initiative Group.

The Election Information Center of the CEC Secretariat will provide further information on the voting process and participation of voters in the election at 19:00.

