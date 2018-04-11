Brent hits highest since 2014 after Trump missile warning

Oil hit its highest in more than three years on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to fire missiles at Syria in response to a suspected chemical attack last week, Reuters reports.

Some major airlines were re-routing flights on Wednesday after Europe’s air traffic control agency warned aircraft flying in the eastern Mediterranean to exercise caution due to possible air strikes on Syria.

Trump has criticized Moscow for standing by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

“Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’,” he wrote in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.

Brent crude jumped to a high of nearly $72 a barrel, its strongest since early December 2014, after Trump’s comments, while gold XAU= rallied for a fourth day as investors ditched risk-linked assets such as equities.

Brent rose 60 cents on the day to $71.64 a barrel by 1341 GMT, while U.S. crude futures CLc1 rose 58 cents to $66.09, down from a session peak of $66.44.

The United States and its allies are considering air strikes against Assad’s forces following a suspected poison gas attack last weekend.

Syria is not a significant oil producer, but any sign of conflict in the region tends to trigger concern about potential disruption to crude flows across the wider Middle East, home to some of the world’s biggest producers.