Iran president office says no meeting with prosecutor to block Telegram

Iranian presidential office has denied reports suggesting that President Hassan Rouhani had a meeting with Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri to discuss a possible decision on blocking messaging app Telegram.

“No meeting and negotiation between the attorney general and the president on blocking Telegram has been held and the published reports in this regard are the sheer lie,” a presidential office official told IRNA.

In addition to political purpose, the rumor makers are after creating discord among the officials of the country and provoking the nation, he added.

The official further added that no decision on blocking Telegram has been made by the government.

A number of media outlets have reported that Telegram, the most popular social media app in Iran, will be blocked nationwide.

Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi, the telecommunications minister, has said that the app is used by an estimated 40 million users in the country, almost the half the population.

