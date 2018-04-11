ADB expecting sustainable growth of Azerbaijani economy in next two years

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s GDP growth is forecast to reach 1.7 percent in 2018 on a rebound in construction and accelerate further to 2.0 percent in 2019 as industry begins to expand, says a report of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

“Private consumption is expected to rise as the exchange rate stabilizes and economic activity improves, with higher public investment boosting the non-oil economy. On the supply side, industry is forecast to contract by 0.5 percent in 2018 with a further drop in oil production, though the launch of the Shah Deniz II gas field in the second half of the year will offset some of the decline,” says the report.

“In 2019, industry is expected to grow by three percent as gas production from Shah Deniz II expands. A planned doubling of public investment, notably on infrastructure and public housing, is expected to boost construction by six percent in 2018, after which expansion should slow to a more sustainable three percent in 2019 with the Southern Gas Corridor nearly completed,” says the report.